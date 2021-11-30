FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By Cormark (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

BNS stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.