Warburg Research Reiterates “€60.60” Price Target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €60.60 ($68.86) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.62 ($85.93).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €57.50 ($65.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.55 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($93.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.24.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.