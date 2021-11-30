Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,263,915 shares of company stock worth $124,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,056,106. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

