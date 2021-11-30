Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VEEV opened at $294.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.12. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

