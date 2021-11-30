Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TD. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

TD opened at $73.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,072 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

