Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Matthew Lester Buys 1,193 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Matthew Lester acquired 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,179 ($28.47) per share, with a total value of £25,995.47 ($33,963.25).

LON ICP opened at GBX 2,150 ($28.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.41. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

