Donaldson (DCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCI stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

