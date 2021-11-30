Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CMLS opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

