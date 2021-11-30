ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

ERYP stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

