Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Shares Down 15%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) shares were down 15% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 107,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 25,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

