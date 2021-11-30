Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.45 and last traded at $68.45. Approximately 12,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

