Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

