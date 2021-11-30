Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 5.6%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. 2,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Skanska AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

