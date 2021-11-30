pEOS Price Up 39.7% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $796.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

