Whiteheart Trading Up 45.4% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $761.36 or 0.01338716 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $58,219.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00063640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.12 or 0.07717458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,017.39 or 1.00254485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

