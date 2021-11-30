Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $189.64 million and approximately $586,787.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,796.74 or 0.03159237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00089370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tether Gold

XAUT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XAUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.