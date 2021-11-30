Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Up 25.1%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)’s share price shot up 25.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.76. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

