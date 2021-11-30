First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Up 2%

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shot up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.49 and last traded at $134.08. 51,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 86,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

