Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Down 1.3%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.51 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06). 357,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 124,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.79. The company has a market cap of £193.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Medica Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

Medica Group Company Profile (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

