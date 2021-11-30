Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 28.7%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s share price dropped 28.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.10). Approximately 30,598,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 11,117,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £36.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.39.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

