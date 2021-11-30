Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Trading Down 0.7%

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 685 ($8.95). 36,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 87,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 690 ($9.01).

The company has a market cap of £494.85 million and a P/E ratio of -18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 769.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 953.90.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

In other Renalytix AI news, insider James Sterling sold 6,000 shares of Renalytix AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,444 ($18.87), for a total value of £86,640 ($113,195.71).

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.