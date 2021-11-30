Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Down 2.1%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 93,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 512% from the average daily volume of 15,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

