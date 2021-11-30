Vanilla Network Achieves Market Cap of $3.66 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00009789 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $20,978.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00094597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.33 or 0.07715382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,130.82 or 0.99830780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,299 coins and its circulating supply is 653,684 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

