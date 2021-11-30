Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). Approximately 2,879,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,599,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £567.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.