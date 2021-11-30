ZooKeeper Achieves Market Cap of $15.77 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 29th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00094597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.33 or 0.07715382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,130.82 or 0.99830780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 78,170,171 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.