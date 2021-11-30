Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Trading Down 3.7%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). 1,033,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 893% from the average session volume of 104,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The company has a market capitalization of £79.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.