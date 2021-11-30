BOMB Tops One Day Volume of $329,864.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $329,864.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,567.25 or 0.98846002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00625935 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003408 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,747 coins and its circulating supply is 895,959 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

