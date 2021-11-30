Signata (SATA) 1-Day Volume Tops $451,951.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Signata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Signata has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $451,951.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00235782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

