Project TXA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,925.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $56,925.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00005726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00094715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.25 or 0.07715388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,164.43 or 0.99936701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

