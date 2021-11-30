DAEX Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $12,917.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00235782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

