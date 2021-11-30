Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements Buys 750 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $10,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ian Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Ian Clements purchased 700 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 183,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $399.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

