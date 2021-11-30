Vega Protocol Market Cap Hits $75.31 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.31 million and $8.60 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $10.89 or 0.00019033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00235782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,917,764 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEGAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.