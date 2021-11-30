Primecoin (XPM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,693.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $1,693.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,654,430 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

