Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.