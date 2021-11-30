Vid Market Capitalization Tops $4.59 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Vid coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043433 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00234593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00089360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

