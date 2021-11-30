Bezant Hits Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $5.95 million and $81.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043433 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00234593 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00089360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

