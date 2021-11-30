Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) vs. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Head-To-Head Review

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $311.68 million 1.02 $31.33 million $3.20 5.39 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 24.27 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0 2 1 0 2.33 Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38

Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.47%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 22.44% 96.41% 13.81% Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.