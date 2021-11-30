Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Purchases $476,550.00 in Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Richard M. Demartini acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Victory Capital stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.15. 228,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 86,906 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

