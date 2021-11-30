Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 34,648 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 34,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $6,238,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AXON stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.75. 389,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,274. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,770,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,036,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

