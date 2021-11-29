VNX Achieves Market Cap of $498,547.33 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One VNX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VNX has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. VNX has a market capitalization of $498,547.33 and $9,986.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00234755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

