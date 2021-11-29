BTU Protocol Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.52 million and approximately $15,024.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00234755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

