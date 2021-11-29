My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $4.23 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00003914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00063908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00094989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.58 or 0.07723125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.91 or 0.99867995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

