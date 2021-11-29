uPlexa Market Capitalization Tops $960,071.61 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 102.3% higher against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $960,071.61 and $8,847.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.