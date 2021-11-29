$31.41 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post sales of $31.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $27.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $130.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $134.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $146.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $152.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.18. 50,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.