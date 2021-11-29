RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Cap of $405.53 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $405.53 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.74 or 0.00402129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00207461 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00097498 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

