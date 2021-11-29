$19.35 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will post $19.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.83 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $52.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.99 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.79. 365,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,544. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $386.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 112.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.3% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.