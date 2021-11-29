Novacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,393.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $633,948.88 and approximately $1,393.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,959.05 or 0.99265245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00039649 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.52 or 0.00628288 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

