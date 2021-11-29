Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.49 Million

Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report $75.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Upland Software posted sales of $78.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

UPLD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 320,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,778. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,751 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 345,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

