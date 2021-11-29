SUKU (SUKU) Reaches Market Cap of $94.50 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $94.50 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00234725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

