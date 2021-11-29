Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.30 Million

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report sales of $357.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.90 million and the highest is $358.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $252.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS traded up $48.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $851.91. 658,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,780. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -513.20 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

